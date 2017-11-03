-
Now Playing: School bus catches fire outside Las Vegas high school
-
Now Playing: Ten years later, former FBI agent Robert Levinson still missing in Iran
-
Now Playing: Extreme wind violently knocks down man at NH observatory
-
Now Playing: Humans versus wind as wicked weather rages
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant finds unlikely kidney donor
-
Now Playing: Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in movie-theater shooting
-
Now Playing: Man steals $100 bill from toddler in a Walmart
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old dog raises 3 abandoned tiger cubs
-
Now Playing: Grandfather of murdered Indiana teen pleads for public's help to find killer
-
Now Playing: FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage
-
Now Playing: Woman dances at town hall meeting in Maine
-
Now Playing: Police arrest suspect in Nashville nurse's murder
-
Now Playing: Powerful wind opens door, sweeps girl off her feet
-
Now Playing: Sneak Peek: Pandora - The World of Avatar
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship comes too close to man's property
-
Now Playing: Stranded man hangs from helicopter in dramatic rescue
-
Now Playing: Little girl shows off fierce dance moves
-
Now Playing: Lava flows from Kilauea volcano during 'blue hour'
-
Now Playing: Man describes scene at fatal train crash
-
Now Playing: Brush fire breaks out near Naples, Florida