Now Playing: Landslide in San Bernardino County, California

Now Playing: Shoplifting suspect drags Connecticut police officer with car

Now Playing: Grieving mom meets little girl whose beating heart came from her daughter

Now Playing: Trump visits South Carolina for Boeing Dreamliner Debut

Now Playing: Trevor Noah talks race relations in America

Now Playing: Animal-loving friends come together to save sick cat

Now Playing: Justin Ross Harris' ex-wife says she received waves of hatred after son's death

Now Playing: Arizona man credits FaceTime with saving him from armed attack

Now Playing: Woman attempts to conquer her lifelong fear of heights live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: McDonald's announces 'exclusive' straws for Chocolate Shamrock Shake

Now Playing: Why the 'sell by' and 'best before' food labels might be disappearing

Now Playing: Good Samaritans rescue teen girl after snowmobile accident

Now Playing: Ex-wife of man convicted for son's hot-car death speaks out

Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly plotting to bomb Target stores

Now Playing: Storm forces evacuations in Southern California

Now Playing: Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies after altercation in Pittsburgh

Now Playing: Man arrested by FBI after threatening 'Dylann Roof-style attack'

Now Playing: Man conspires to bomb Target stores to make company's stock plummet

Now Playing: The Smithsonian's National Zoo sends off Bao Bao the panda