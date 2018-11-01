Siblings meet for the 1st time in their life after 70 years

When Marion McDowell, Jesse McDowell and their two sisters found out they share the same father as Randall Vandivier and his sister, the group of siblings met in Florida for the first time.
1:21 | 01/11/18

Comments
Transcript for Siblings meet for the 1st time in their life after 70 years
