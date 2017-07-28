Transcript for Sisters seeking asylum in the US allege abuse by US border agent

Just last year these two sisters who had fled Guatemala to escape violence and seek a silent in the US say they were violated one after the other by a US border agent. Supposedly searching for a conference. Yeah they local camera room. I mean he agent came back at my sister and aunt sent to me it's your turn. That he sent to put on your underwear and humid streets and out and put his hand in the commitment. And the worst was when he told me turn around and delivered. And they ventilator yeah. Thing. But their complaint like scores of others according to the ACLU two was quietly closed when the agent simply denied he did anything wrong. He said vases and he was the one who was belief. Is take the agent's word or act. Mika ever Gilani works in the ACLU's border program in San Diego. So if the agency is I don't know analysis that's yet that's it. I remember that these are some of them hundreds and hundreds of complaints filed by unaccompanied. Waters to Euro nations Gil Kerlikowske the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under the Obama administration says the complaints only involved a small number officers and agents these out. Trouble you. While the that the number of complaints that Colombia and our our our high. But I'd say under my watch we've increased dramatically. Our ability to do these investigations. So you don't see any coverup of allegations. You or anyone in this agency why don't see any cover up especially by me.

