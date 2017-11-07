Transcript for Slain NYPD officer 'died a patriot,' mayor says at funeral

It began as a celebration of me is such as Familia that is the way she would want this to go they said. We came here to celebrate. Her life. She's a hero. Seoul. Excuse my word usage but we're not gonna act like we're dead today. But as the men and women in blue lines a grand concourse and citizens outside clutched her photo. Because they are outraged by the way she was assassinated. In her casket lay inside the world teenagers church here in the Bronx. It became very clear that for those struggling most with this loss. The assassination of me as so just a millionaire was an attack on us all that if this cannot change things what can. Here is just some of the gut wrenching remarks from her children and city officials today. She loved us. She wanted to sacrifice so she did it. We should be outraged in any single person has so little regard for your right to public safety. And a name on a night our nation celebrated its independence. The coward who committed this atrocity. You don't walk down a street after might be night and shoot just anybody she shot a cop. And miss your smile. And big beautiful. Clear it's like going. It's a beautiful. Painful as her daughter Genesis tearfully addressed the crowd you are now looking at live pictures as the funeral is wrapping up inside the world changer search. Also. Detective committee is youngest son Peter. He is the one who had asked who will take care of us now he made remarks at the funeral and poignant today as both the mayor. And the police commissioner said that this case does need to serve as an example for what the commissioner called the quote. Creeping apathy in the public to towards police officers they are saying we can and should do more. At ordinary citizens have to do more to help protect those who are serving now.

