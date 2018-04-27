Small plane catches fire after emergency landing

A small Cessna C402 aircraft veered off the runway, crashed into trees and burst into flames as it was landing at Tanner-Hiller Airport in Barre Plains, Massachusetts, on Thursday.
04/27/18

Usually the risky part in skydiving is jumping from the plane but in this incident it was the plane that was the problem. It went down south of Boston and burst into flames just after the skydiver jumps. Believe it or not the three people on board survived without serious injuries the skydiver said when he jumped he had no idea anything was wrong.

