Transcript for Small plane catches fire after emergency landing

Usually the risky part in skydiving is jumping from the plane but in this incident it was the plane that was the problem. It went down south of Boston and burst into flames just after the skydiver jumps. Believe it or not the three people on board survived without serious injuries the skydiver said when he jumped he had no idea anything was wrong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.