-
Now Playing: Passenger shows snow-covered Chicago from the air
-
Now Playing: Tips for snow-covered rooftops
-
Now Playing: Drone soars over snowy New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Rooftop troubles amid Northeast blizzard
-
Now Playing: Plowing through Hartford, CT
-
Now Playing: Woman who danced with Obamas celebrates 108th birthday at school
-
Now Playing: Braving the snow and wind in New York City
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings giant waves along with snow
-
Now Playing: Snow blankets the Northeastern US
-
Now Playing: New York's JFK Airport braces for winter storm
-
Now Playing: Nearly 6,000 flights canceled as major blizzard looms
-
Now Playing: New Yorkers play golf, have snowball fights in winter storm
-
Now Playing: Miami police officer arrested after allegedly robbing people he pulled over
-
Now Playing: Timelapse video shows how Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
-
Now Playing: Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by documentary
-
Now Playing: House on Lake Ontario sealed in ice
-
Now Playing: No stranger to a nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Major storm expected to bring over foot of snow to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Inside the heart of SXSW: A tour of downtown Austin
-
Now Playing: Chicago neighborhoods digging out after late-winter storm