Snow blankets the Northeastern US

More
Much of the Northeast awoke to a picturesque snowy morning as snow blanketed several states.
1:11 | 03/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow blankets the Northeastern US
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46120588,"title":"Snow blankets the Northeastern US","duration":"1:11","description":"Much of the Northeast awoke to a picturesque snowy morning as snow blanketed several states.","url":"/US/video/snow-blankets-northeastern-us-46120588","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.