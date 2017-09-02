Transcript for Snowball Fight Breaks Out in Boston

Afternoon to you Adrian thinking you're pre ABC ABC news digital Monday night air here at Boston on its. Moses or public park in large part fifty acres. But with the wind advisories with the snow advisory that mayor saying C operative he asked you intimately in the 1911 and night. The wind is blowing sideways as forty miles per hour. But it's still not enough to stop some Bostonians were going out and doing this noted contracts today and tomorrow because it trap. And not spending time. You. Eddie got the cutest thing I've seen holiday a little girls country. We've got sleds that some bargains they're they're having a ball out here fact that twenty something degrees. If it's phasing them at all they're probably used to it you know Boston he's still great but he. You know ultimately weren't being what it might have to travel advisories were looking for a snowball fight we've amazement. There's actually a thousand people expected to come and personal wealth that he took. Quite a way to spend the Thursday were so many flights were grounded so many flights canceled. Because they just couldn't get off the ground at Boston's Logan International Airport let's look down the hill here. Now more votes out 2000 people making snow angels earlier but we're really looking for a fight that controlled. Some more sweating this out. We're and we didn't hear the chants. At some very legit snowball fight eaters went downhill while blocking. You know it is it is blowing out here mayor the mayor of Boston saying that the snow was falling sideways. Has adapted to make it hard to clean up in terms of keeping the streets cleared but we're getting closer to get a snowball fight. Okay he's a dedicated people let's go over here. Okay I really do not like it smacked this notebook. But we are going to get that for you guys to bring it to you live from bought the and again if an historic spot Beacon Hill that they could be voluntary romantic spot when it that he and this spring flowers are blooming but right now the snow is counting on what that might not from the pounds but Obama and I hope I can. The opportunity for Clinton went there. Even though it's creeping up my. Okay. I don't want to get too close. Because I'm not prepared and you. Can look like it stay pretty anything. But thousand people here are this guy's going to be looking. Here let me get this thing. On the snow and I'm confident that war. It's here yeah. Bob good. I just got harder but the don't attack it's not sticky snow in nineteen Bryant Rudnick in my mind. There's no doubt upon the yes let's statement we don't you figure who. While the girls and I golf. A thousand people maybe three Clovis. Amen that's going. Yeah. Is it like this is the most powdery I got back. Powdery you know happy that people are gonna get him like a wet part it's really very very night public eye out. Accurate at the grounds. It's. Now yeah. A yeah. I've gotten some guy with Goucher under strain over and it was total anarchy in everything targeted cuts are probably need to be looked crazy. But it's like everybody's been really good experience it is not what I think. I casserly. Right. Good. Never let me. He's not do you bond. I didn't got home. That's the college and. And yeah. And I exercise. Yeah yeah I'll. Yes my. Scott paper's. Why this novel my legs and you know and then. All the schools have been and tomorrow. And as well enjoy it while you can putt that make the best day out of it and Hank. Everybody's throat and a great time. Okay. Coming act and yeah. All right tell your ABC and yeah. Wrestled with a right. Your day stay warm out there are more world news tonight would be on the yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.