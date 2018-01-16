-
Now Playing: Persons of interest video released in case of couple ambushed, 'executed' at gated community
-
Now Playing: 4 South Carolina officers shot during domestic violence investigation
-
Now Playing: 4 South Carolina officers shot after responding to domestic violence call
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans caught performing heartwarming acts
-
Now Playing: Sex abuse victim: Ex-gymnastics doctor 'fractured' my family
-
Now Playing: Undocumented father of 2 deported to Mexico
-
Now Playing: What food should be America's national treasure?
-
Now Playing: Family bids goodbye as undocumented father of 2 is deported to Mexico
-
Now Playing: CVS takes a stand against digitally altered images
-
Now Playing: Parents charged in torture allegedly held 13 siblings 'captive': Officials
-
Now Playing: Father of 3 in medically induced coma after falling ill with flu, wife says
-
Now Playing: Midwest to Northeast slammed with snow and sleet
-
Now Playing: Army vet says VA hospital left scalpel inside his abdomen after 2013 surgery
-
Now Playing: Car narrowly avoids bus before crashing into 2nd-floor dental office
-
Now Playing: Missile false alarm prompts Hawaii to change protocols
-
Now Playing: Americans honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Star gymnast Simone Biles says she was abused by team doctor Larry Nasser
-
Now Playing: DNA evidence links suspect to killing of Blaze Bernstein: Police
-
Now Playing: 13 siblings held captive, some 'shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks': Officials
-
Now Playing: Video shows 'Island Lady' casino shuttle boat engulfed in flames