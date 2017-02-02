Transcript for Speech by Breitbart Editor Canceled as Berkeley Protesters Start Fires, Break Windows

What started as a peaceful protests and the UC Berkeley campus last night ended in violence first of about 15100 people were marching against a schedule speech. My controversial. Conservative speaker you see there and then police say. A group of about a 150 broke off most of them wearing mask. These are some of the results bombs or smoke bombs were thrown fires started in the streets or one woman in a trump had pepper spray. Some of those people also spilled out onto the city streets they never caught on camera smashing an AT and these two were at least ABC's out stone has more on how the some footage. The protests in Berkeley started long before bright Bart editor Milo you're not bliss was even scheduled to speak in the late afternoon four hours before his speech both his supporters and opponents began rallying on campus didn't take long for the opposition protests that turned violent. Fires were set on campus and fireworks were let off police called in help from other Bay Area police departments as windows are being broken. And officers were being pelted with rocks and flaming objects. Being honest and did not want to run on who does not determine chameleon like quality to our. It will not bring me flowers and more hate crimes and violence he's up and did not welcome. Out for hours police tried to control the crowd officers wearing gas masks and holding tear gas launchers warned protesters to leave but they refused to go. He and our policy speech was canceled a similar event was awesome canceled a UC Davis near Sacramento. Some of the protesters claiming he anomalous his rhetoric these hateful you novelist called in to Fox News has a protests were unfolding. Violent let's bring protect just told the building. Apple me to evacuate it but police about my cute belt would be preventing me from giving below beats down and Michael which was the first debate he exactly about that. Year novelist also took to FaceBook writing quote the left is absolutely terrified of free speech Alex down ABC news Los Angeles.

