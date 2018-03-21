Transcript for Spring nor'easter slams East Coast, will pummel major cities during rush hour

Millions of Americans are all of green on one thing they've had just about enough of this snow I'm art have had them done. Absolutely this is discouraging. And with summer enough. Enough I surrender if the fourth nor'easter to hit the northeast in less than four weeks this shovel and again here again yes a little tired. Pummeling the region once again with heavy snow sleet and gusty winds cities are battling back with snow plows and shovels and Boston's ready with more than 28000. Tons of salt. Fighting against the major concerns coastal flooding and dangerous road conditions there is no reason could be on the roads unless it's an emergency. Police report hundreds of accidents up and down the East Coast with the worst of the storm hitting great as people are coming home from work. At the airports more than 3000 flights are canceled making it the worst march for cancellation since they began tracking that static 2013. Major school districts from DC to New York City closed all day. The young and pretty young at heart making the most of another snow day as is great to be out here is wonderful. Known as breaking legs he says he's been out here on his petty cat in every nor'easter so far this year. I come out on this bike and on Moroccan through the park 1201. And a half foot of small thus small scale and common down. Doesn't bother him. The snow is really starting to come down now here in New York City and it shows no sign of stopping work expecting it to last well throughout the night was some areas in the region getting off to a foot of snow. Accurately ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.