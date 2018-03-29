Transcript for Stephon Clark laid to rest in Sacramento amid protests over his killing

Tearful goodbye within unwavering message. Program. Sharpton delivering the eulogy to fund Clark's funeral. And you've forget. That name snapped while out on. And we did justice joining the call for accountability for the officers who shot and killed the armed Barbara to. Protesters taking their outrage to the streets of Sacramento demanding answers for the deadly incident the police officers association now says it was justified. Adding that its officers searched for a vandalism suspect on March 18 they confront Dick Clark in his grandmother's backyard saying Clark took a shooting stance. As officers then fired twenty rounds. But no gun was found at the scene only this cell phone. There was chance at going from coast to coast. And with eleven people arrested Wednesday night in New York City. The White House not taking a position on the shooting that something that we feel should be left up to local authorities at this point in the two officers who shot Clark are on. Paid administrative leave while the independent investigation continues Sacramento police tell me they will soon release body cam video. From the responding officers in this case. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.