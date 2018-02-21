Missing Wichita boy's stepmom arrested on child endangerment charges

The stepmother of a 5-year-old boy who's been missing since Saturday has been arrested, officials announced today.
3:00 | 02/21/18

Transcript for Missing Wichita boy's stepmom arrested on child endangerment charges
This case now considered criminal investigation. Is Everest an age when she you'll be now on two counts of child being. Charges are related to view information gathered during this investigation. Officers and investigators working on his case nonstop since 6:15. Saturday evening. We've collected information and reviews. Follow ups on leads and examining evidence. It certainly could lucas' own way and we are still asking public for assistance. Continue to provide every resource. We have available upon us this. Are worried. That is up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

