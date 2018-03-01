Transcript for Stolen Christmas presents returned to California couple

Attempt to break. A previous wrong it has been done it was done by someone in Orange County yes so the person was seen stealing packages from a porch to porch higher at apparently had a second thought Katie Casey's correctly reports. Orient wing to re C can finally open the Christmas gifts they almost did not receive it. Inside priceless collages their daughter made them of her wedding in October she said there was one that was for the family but had a gift for my parents off so when it that she won me to have the family together and Christmas Eve to open it. The only problem. They had never received them or smaller box with this photo. They checked the surveillance cameras at there Rancho Santa Margarita home and solve this what appears to be a woman creeping up. Grabbing both boxes from their doorstep. And walking away Haydn herself the way she did and make it sure she wasn't caught on camera. So it was very discouraging they filed a police report but expected to never see this special gifts again where they can you know be in so special. That these people right just open it up not what I thought was in it just form in the dumpster just a few days later on New Year's Day. A surprise. She comes in the house and says my only got an edge. And I some wolf that's audits and Tuesday nobody delivers packages and here's another look at the surveillance cameras shows the thief. Covering her face and returning the gifts right where she found them. A change of heart toward resolution to stop stealing. Either way the family was overwhelmed with gratitude I can't tell her how appreciative I am that she did the right thing in the end and returned it. She made her family very happy Greg Lee ABC seven Eyewitness News. And I glad they have their photos yet but imagine if it was a resolution not starting January 1 I have not going to be at the island hot I'm pretty good night.

