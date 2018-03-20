Transcript for Storm a 'factor' in accident that killed state trooper, critically injured daughter

Much of the country's under some type of storm warning today as severe weather rips across the south. Guys this that brilliant man in the north prepares for its fourth nor'easter in just as many weeks for nor'easter is on August winner of everybody's life. In the south winds topping sixty miles per hour terror through neighborhoods. What I used to be our kitchen well this is the kitchen right here. That's the back of the bruise in the stove in the kitchen cabinets. Leaving this subdivision outside Atlanta in new Bruins. With a wall. It is now. Gone tornado watches were issued in Florida and Georgia after what looks like a twister reduced part of this church in Jacksonville Alabama to rubble. And warnings in cave spring Georgia sent more than 100 people running to a nearby Cate for shelter. Some areas reporting more than three inches of hail badly damaging cars. And creating dangerous conditions on the road. Authorities in Georgia confirmed one of their state troopers Tyler Parker died in a weather related car accident. While driving with his daughter she remained in critical condition. The storm already giving people on this flight from Charlotte to Alabama quite a show is now marching up the coast. As the north braces for high winds coastal flooding and heavy snowfall. This storm is strong and slow moving me expected to dump up to a foot of snow here in New York. But experts say sense it's technically spring the ground should be warned. Hopefully that's no won't go around for too long. Maggie really interesting news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.