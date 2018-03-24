Transcript for Student issues warning to NRA at March for Our Lives rally

Maine is lady's car. And I'm here today because I am a Marjorie Stoneman Douglas student. However. I am not here today in the media. Cannot get the crowd sprayed his car. For the aim at that fun. I'm here on the stage today and you're working every day for my seventeen hello Eagles pronounced dead because of gunfire. I'm here. A diet. And for the many more whose lives are rapidly changed because of it I think. I hope but that is why we are all here. Because this is more than just a marks this is more than just one day when events and moving on. This is not a mere publicity stunts a single day in the span of history this is the movement. Is as a movement reliant on the persistence. We cannot move on. If we move on the NRA and those against us will win. They want us to forget they want our voices to be signed and they want to retreat into the shadows where they can remain unnoticed. They want to be back on top of the question in there. We cannot be built up let. Today. Every day you will continue to fight for those things that are right and do continue to fight for comment. We'll continue to plague our law. You continue to fight for our dead friend. Note offering no positive in our time. Every moment dedicated to keep the legislation. Every Mars every meeting every moments. All out assault weapons ban to keep the weapons of war out of the hands of civilians do not eat. All of the credit isn't high capacity could be even know. Yeah. It hear it. Important a background check can eat well because they're risking work I mean separate accident on the just a lot of cash. Yeah. There are so very many things so many steps to to right. Like right now. So epic season. It takes two seconds and it matters it will take the big and look take this mom we'll keep fighting. When they give it at inks that some stock and peak of my. We are not good for Greg Frederick your real changes we're. Here's here's it all out every single politician. To force them into enacting this legislation to address in this legislation to doing more than a simple dandy broken bone. The pressure on her every person in power any stay that way. They don't they know that there is no outlet in and packed them evil book and hours. And if it. Yeah. Legal books and magazine capacity and we will bug. Need to ignore. Only pretend to listen and take action Mary counts. Actually every day in every way until they simply cannot ignore it anymore. Today. We fights we wore we prepare signs and raise them high. We know what we once we know how to get it and we are not waiting any long act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.