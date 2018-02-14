Transcript for Student at school shooting scene tells mom to stay away

You have a brother goes yeah she's texting hearing now she keeps saying that she keeps telling me to stay away. He saved mommy's stay away it's I'm undermine anti honor Elvis I'm your dad I'm your mother I'm not staying. How did you get rude what was going on and here I was actually at the nail salon and I saw breakthrough on TV it's at Stoneman Douglas high school I sell my god that's my daughter's high school and I ran home and turn the news on and then my husband said maybe you should go see if you can. You know say we're letting some of the students out but she's still there were you able to get a hold of her right away or did take some time see attacks me pretty. I would say fairly close to. When it started happening she said she's scared she heard the gunshots. And she says I don't want to go to school tomorrow mom and I said don't worry about it. So he should tell you that continually would have been injured or he or she just. She's dispensing. In the classroom I can tell honor please listen with the teachers are telling you to do limbs and I sent him I call you and she said knowledge so they're telling us to stay quiet zone. Thank you thank you silo and had other goes this so here we hear family news.

