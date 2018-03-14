Transcript for The student voices of National School Walkout

Disappoint VA because of legislative of course out a lot of people here aren't able to vote again and that's an interesting because they just want to test listen to us. We care for everyone to have a voice and his way of expressing we don't have since. The school anymore. And this is problems caused this or should we should they would go and feel safe and learn and not have to fear that something might happen we should be scared when there's a fire Childress something happened. We have event in a position where our entire lives we have witnessed the shooting after school shooting and NB you're making heartland that last one. We are here is stepping up we are making every season her even when those not even old enough to vote. We're out here here's how the local and national politicians. Got this means T and T and you need to pass legislation and common sense got. Control abilities they're Democrats and Republicans they're so divided collapse. And communication between the left in their right in the top. They aren't happy. And you are going to our art history and it's it's it's eight. It's good that we don't know what we're doing that we don't know about I think that we do not and I have witnessed parent will be. Right here right now and that aren't there. A lot of people who think that high school students have nothing important to say that we are essentially in the Stroud of apathy that we don't care about. We don't care about political issues that were uneducated about what's going on and this fax acts. And I think its most important that these views are coming from us that people see that we act that.

