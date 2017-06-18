Transcript for 6 students get probation in death of 19-year-old woman

Tonight sixth attorney brother spared jail sentences after a fellow student died hours after attending their party. Yeah. Anything we hear it mom yeah. Firefighters accidentally ran over a nineteen year old Jeff Polly passed out against the firehouse garage door. After attending an off campus fraternity party at the University of Connecticut in October. Investigators say her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. The Brothers based alcohol related charges because their names were on the lease for the fraternity house it's clear that not only did they not know. The decedent they'd never matter had never given her alcohol and played no part. And her death police say there was underage drinking at the party but one witness saying Polley showed up with a water bottle filled with white wine. The judge sentencing the 62 years of accelerated rehabilitation. A special type of probation. Sentence. Well recognized when it's on how well each he 102 different. If they complete their probation program the records will be clear Cecilia.

