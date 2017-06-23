Transcript for Stuffed cow toy saves boy's life

And the Boston area toddler who fell out of a second story window has a toy to thank for saving him Eduardo Luis Gomez never leaves home without his giant stuffed cow. So when he fell out the window. The toy was the right there along with him and absorbed most of the impact cushioning his fall. After a night in the hospital Eduardo and his cat out. Are back home safe and sound as and I thought of window and Africa there is no cap of their to save me you had to explain what that it is a trash heap. Cricket fidelity and we've just I didn't I have got a month Garvin.

