Transcript for Here's why the super blue blood moon actually appears red

Tell me a little bit about why we get this red color was just deep red color. This is one of my favorite parts about the lunar eclipse and what's happening is the moon is orbiting the earth and it's moving into the or shadow me here at this. Always blocking the sun from some. Vantage point in space. It just so happens that the moon is moving into that. So once once it's fully in the or shadow. And the mood light itself is very dim the only light that's hitting the mood is getting filtered through the Earth's atmosphere. So if you're standing on the moon and looking up you're seeing the earth and blocking assignment and your sadness here is going to be lit in a reading all around our planet. We'll if you think about the geometry that means that anybody standing in that reason we've seen the sun rising. Where the sun setting right and so what you're seeing is all of the sun rises and all of the sun sets. On the earth. At the same time I checked on them that's right. And so at the ring looks Redd just like when the sun is setting it looks thread and that red light is what's lighting a criminal and that's why it turns the squadron. The incredible.

