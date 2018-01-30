For Super Bowl LII, Boston Markets in Philadelphia change names to 'Philly Market'

More
Boston Markets in Philadelphia are changing their names for Super Bowl LII.
0:32 | 01/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for For Super Bowl LII, Boston Markets in Philadelphia change names to 'Philly Market'
So say your little bit hungry in the Philadelphia area don't try to find a Boston market in some parts of facility at least for the next. Weak first so. There's so this Super Bowl as Bart and name change but the Eagles geared up to play the patriots a few Boston markets in the city of brotherly love. Our Dick single word Boston. If you want to find them you'll have to search for Philly market I love that they went all high tech would have signed it just took a. They even happen science as you can see there's. Covering up the word of Boston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52700031,"title":"For Super Bowl LII, Boston Markets in Philadelphia change names to 'Philly Market'","duration":"0:32","description":"Boston Markets in Philadelphia are changing their names for Super Bowl LII.","url":"/US/video/super-bowl-lii-boston-markets-philadelphia-change-names-52700031","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.