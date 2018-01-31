-
Now Playing: Even near South Korea's heavily-militarized border with North Korea, life goes on
-
Now Playing: Bitter cold, snow forecast for entire eastern US over next several days
-
Now Playing: Before Super Bowl, Minnesota hosts world's largest ice fishing tournament
-
Now Playing: High school student who made half-court shot scores with Harlem Globetrotters
-
Now Playing: Former NBA star and 'American Idol' wife killed in California car crash
-
Now Playing: Spike in drownings off the shores of several Maui beaches alarms officials
-
Now Playing: Virginia Tech student arrested for allegedly an assault rifle
-
Now Playing: Train packed with Congress members, staff and family slams into truck
-
Now Playing: Massive security measures underway for Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Train carrying congressmen involved in accident
-
Now Playing: Rose McGowan on Alyssa Milano's #MeToo work: 'She's a lie'
-
Now Playing: More victims of sexual assault confront former US Olympic doctor at sentencing hearing
-
Now Playing: Black History Month: The basics
-
Now Playing: One dead in accident involving train carrying GOP members of Congress
-
Now Playing: Worker dies after falling into tire shredder at recycling plant
-
Now Playing: Train carrying members of congress involved in accident
-
Now Playing: Amateur photographers camp out on an aircraft carrier to glimpse the super blue blood moon
-
Now Playing: Mom of guilty teen in 'Slender Man' case on hearing daughter admit to stabbing
-
Now Playing: Families across the Western US wake up early to see the super blue blood moon
-
Now Playing: Here's why the super blue blood moon actually appears red