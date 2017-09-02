-
Now Playing: Hot Tips for Staying Warm This Winter
-
Now Playing: Old Faithful Erupts in Freezing Temperatures
-
Now Playing: Midwest Braces for Winter Ice Blast
-
Now Playing: On the Red Carpet With Will Arnett
-
Now Playing: The Way Forward For Democrats
-
Now Playing: Survival Tips: How To Survive Cold Temperatures
-
Now Playing: Massive Winter Storm Hits the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Snowball Fight Breaks Out in Boston
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm Causes Cancellation of More Than 3,600 Flights
-
Now Playing: Protesters Fight for Deported Mother of 2
-
Now Playing: Explosion at Nuclear Power Plant in France
-
Now Playing: 4-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Her Life Shares Song to Inspire Everyone
-
Now Playing: Family Vows to Fight for Deported Arizona Mom
-
Now Playing: New Yorkers Enjoying a Snow Day at Pilgrim Hill
-
Now Playing: Woman Turns Friend's Wedding Gown Into Baby's Baptism Outfit
-
Now Playing: McDonald's Worker Praised for Helping Boy With Autism
-
Now Playing: Larry Birkhead Describes Meeting Anna Nicole Smith for the First Time
-
Now Playing: Winter Storm Sweeps Through Times Square
-
Now Playing: Blizzard Buries Northeast as Cities Shutter Schools, Airlines Cancel Flights
-
Now Playing: Mutilated Dog Undergoes Reconstructive Surgery