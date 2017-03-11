Suspect in campus explosion believed to be former student, police say

A University of North Carolina professor was injured when a small explosive device was set off on campus. Police say they took a former student into custody.
0:15 | 11/03/17

Security scare at the University of North Carolina small device was detonated on the Chapel Hill campus one person was injured during the explosion suspect. Who police say is a former student is now in custody witnesses say he could be heard saying hail Satan.

