Transcript for Suspect caught on video hiding crack cocaine in the ceiling at police headquarters

And yelling. Bidding please polling operation good knocking on walls and it's just part of the story that unfolds inside and interrogation room on the third floor of Omaha police headquarters. You're homes are. It begins when 25 year old Thomas Hartmann tells detectives heater was the victim of the crime he said his brother robbed him but detectives did their homework. He calmly. And when I was wrong you don't. While charging Hartman with false reporting has seventeen year old girlfriend was in another room. Talking with detectives about sex trafficking. Yeah she told detectives she was doing sexual favors in exchange for money under apartments direction don't have. Ninety minutes later department stats to chair on the table and puts his hands in the ceiling. Officers kept him in the act and wonder if he's trying to escape. They're there for complete position. And it is here on the table. And the humans doing. Apartment wasn't escaping he was hiding something the officer didn't see it when he searched the ceiling and it's easy to mess take a look again. Notice the white ball falling out when the officer lifts the ceiling tile. He found someone else's wallet up there that didn't see that cocaine in the ceiling vaults of the floor. It wasn't until the technicians straightened up the room monitors when she discovered the drugs on the floor. Adding yet another charge to the man who first said he used was a victim of a current nine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.