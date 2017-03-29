Transcript for Suspect taken into custody after apparently driving into U.S. Capitol police car

This morning at 9:22. AM the United States capitol police officers. Observed an erratic and aggressive driver. In the vicinity of 100 independence avenue south last. While attempting to stop the vehicle on independence avenue the driver negotiated a U turn and fled the scene nearly striking officers and struck at least one other vehicle. A brief pursuit followed until it vehicle was stopped at Washington and independence Alan news southwest. During the attempt to arrest the suspect shots were fired power no individuals were injured during the arrest. The investigation of this matter is being conducted by the United States capitol police criminal investigations. And office of professional responsibility. The investigation is in the preliminary stages and more details will be released as worth it. Although preliminary this incident appears to be criminal in nature with no nexus to terrorism. And in addition the capitol complex remains open to the public except for traffic cuts here and independents haven't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.