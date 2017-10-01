Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union

No one was injured in the incident.
01/10/17

Transcript for Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union
Police have arrested a man accused of holding hostages at a credit union on the campus of the University of Alabama. A man with a gun reportedly went into the business early this morning. A police spokeswoman says the suspect was taken into custody and the hostages are quote fine at this point. We do not now the hostage takers motorists.

