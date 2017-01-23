Second Suspect Caught After Fatal San Antonio Mall Shooting

More
Jason Prieto has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the One Rolling Oaks Mall shooting.
1:00 | 01/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Second Suspect Caught After Fatal San Antonio Mall Shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44991930,"title":"Second Suspect Caught After Fatal San Antonio Mall Shooting","duration":"1:00","description":"Jason Prieto has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the One Rolling Oaks Mall shooting.","url":"/US/video/suspect-custody-san-antonio-mall-shooting-44991930","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.