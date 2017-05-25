Suspect leads police pursuit across Tulsa Airport runway

An Oklahoma man accused of plowing a stolen truck across an airport runway during a police chase then causing a fatal highway crash was recently released from prison after convictions on similar crimes.
0:56 | 05/25/17

