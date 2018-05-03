Transcript for Suspended NFL player sought by police

Oakland Raiders player Alvin Smith is in trouble again and on one call from his beyond his apartment this weekend for the football player was violent. Then fled out a fifth floor window probably is in the fire escape. Smith hasn't played an NFL and game in more than two years is of the legal problems have included a hit and run accident substance abuse and more domestic violence.

