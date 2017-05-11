A look at the scene of a church shooting

More
Multiple people were shot, authorities said.
0:06 | 11/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at the scene of a church shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50946162,"title":"A look at the scene of a church shooting","duration":"0:06","description":"Multiple people were shot, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/sutherland-springs-texas-scene-church-shooting-sunday-50946162","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.