Tampa mosque fire investigated as arson

More
Mayor Bob Buckhorn called on residents to "support our Muslim friends and neighbors in this community."
2:16 | 02/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tampa mosque fire investigated as arson

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45713504,"title":"Tampa mosque fire investigated as arson","duration":"2:16","description":"Mayor Bob Buckhorn called on residents to \"support our Muslim friends and neighbors in this community.\"","url":"/US/video/tampa-mosque-fire-investigated-arson-45713504","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.