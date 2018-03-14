Transcript for Teacher accidentally fires gun at school

California teachers on administrative leave after police say he accidentally fired a gun in his classroom shooting a student in that act. And Steve was hit with bullet fragments after the teacher fired his gun into the ceiling. Police say he was teaching a course some public safety when it happened the teacher who also works as a reserve police officer were showing the class his gun when it went off. The district says it is now investigating. We have to have a safe environment for kids and clearly in this incident. You know it was not. Protocols were not followed. Other student was not seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital just to be checked out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.