Transcript for Teachers, students rally at March for Our Lives in D.C.

Kenneth mode with ABC news here live in Washington where the march for our own lives 45 minutes away from starting we are seeing a stream of people. We were walking toward Pennsylvania Avenue now where that is the apathy and around third fourth and Pennsylvania. On where people will be lined up for at least nine bought almost routine the White House we're told were hundreds of thousands of people are expected in the nation's capital today you thief. The capital right there behind me where. People are really hoping that the folks who worked inside that building on Capitol Hill. We're hear them and really move on them tougher gun control laws and making schools vapor people walking out of Union Station. Right now and they have been it's been guys were. Hours now at this point since early this morning we see people who have been coming off frames off but this off. The city's metro. And they've been making their way to get their spot on Pennsylvania Avenue because they want to be close to the main stage with stretches. All the way across Pennsylvania Avenue to get those speakers performers a number of celebrities from Jennifer hunt's then. Two Arianna grind de who reportedly former on that stage I'm the with a bit big benefit concert last night. And there are a lot of speakers and performers today applauded feeling spoke that are behind me hey guys does not let anything until we upwards at the second. Q why would that important for you guys to be here today. Because. It's really just gotten to a place where people aren't able to feel safe and thinks they really should end their school. Emory here to show that you know no matter who you are not where you live no matter what you come from a what you believe in you should really have a right to be safe. In a place we're trying to get an education. You've got to students I assume. Where he got the ten school where you're from I'm proud Maryland and I did not meet its at a community college and you. I'm Fran clean an analyst at. And I near Ayers that at some point you guys and college but at some point you were in high school could you imagine. Obviously high school students having to deal that. Having to look for exits having to a bill like they had they are not safe in their school. Now I mean that out there and that's and I think that's why you know coming here like you're saying is so important kansas' one of the ways we can have a voice and us. And the fact that those kids were completely alone and there are so many kids across the project completely alone when this happens and it's. You know they need a voice to stand up for them and obviously our. Government isn't doing enough so it's up so we. They're so maybe when this country who believe that. People were out here today they're here because they're anti god their anti Second Amendment argue anti Second Amendment. I'm. Stanley that does even the Second Amendment but personally I have. Never on interest and it it's just something that to me has always been scary and I won't ever understand why people look I think. Having guns just on them will be something that is like a hobby and something it's it's scary to think that somebody. Just things these deadly weapons let me ask you DCB either side of the debate. I think the constitution does it we moderates there arms but I also think that states we operate life. We have a right to pursue happiness in the artery to liberty and without regulation of dangerous conflict this with. And the hands of criminals and in the hands of people who are bigoted hearts and there is no way that people can pursue this other shapes like finger. And the young person and a school do you think the president comes accident on bonds stocks for instance yesterday. Will make an impact. I don't think it's enough. And I think we've really gotten to stay in the country where we all need to come together and really say that we need to accidents and even harsher regulations over what are currently being. Thank you guys that really appreciate it thanks for taking the time to tablet that's yet. Folks who are young folks from obviously from high school to college and wanted to be here this thing student. Glad peppered. Austin allied effort really globally across the world. Where hundreds of marches are planned in major cities in New York Los Angeles London Paris where they hear it gathered organized together. Without the help of adults really and they appliance something monumental like this and really what they're calling a move math folks you relieve these transportation centers. And make their way order Pennsylvania Avenue where they will line that the street. And really be their voices heard. Because again they want something done but have I mentioned in my questioning there they're than other side to this debate and me point to the fact that the NRA is the leader of that other side of debate at that you see some signs that say. It permits anti NRA I. That guns are not needed are certainly types ago that I testing assault rivals. Actually looking at some of the I mean you look across some of it people who were actually walking across that melt the guidance. Some would say that's pretty anti guide. I've been there are a lot of folks who were out here today who say they are not anti god and that they are for the Second Amendment. I'm but you're gonna get a different. Opinions and views that are out here if when you seating spoke beneath it this field and eighty that we have seen out here people from different backgrounds and generations of votes. Am laser com Ed tell you got a ten of them would ABC counts as a chat what you just perfect and if you guys are going to the march they've got designs. You the I was sockets and one earlier we talked about your position on god save melt the guy. Right well this is a slugging from a song that from about thirty years ago on it's just basically saying that we need to get rid of guns and on the go get rid of all the guns but it's a start. So we're just hoping for better gun control laws we also want better background checks. On in the ban on assault guns that we could just not the assault against Abbott B grade. But there are people who say it in you say assault weapons or Harry. When you turn around guns in general there are folks who say we need. Our are we need more power not lives. We don't need more firepower. We if you want to go hunting with that if you wanna hanging Karen Twomey be protector. That's fine but we don't need assault rifles we need guns that can kill. Hundreds of people. And run round that's ridiculous. QE coming from I'm from Norfolk Virginian I'm actually an elementary school teacher and I have for the last twenty years. Three of four times a year taking kindergarten and first graders into closets I did over that I don't wanna do that anymore curia apartments are gonna you wanna get down they get yours by your name my name is Kathy Gordon Kathy your school teacher. Do you want to be armed. No I did not want to be arm definitely did not going to be arm it wouldn't be impossible to. Have the teachers carry guns. It would jazz the results in two. Unwanted disasters it just would not work for teachers we can't beyond beat up on I don't wanna be responsible. Bird she needs somebody making mistake in shooting the wrong person. Week that's not where I went to needs to school to be a teacher I wanna teach kids I don't wanna be. On the liberian so army but my books. At the men and women inside that building just behind us here have they done enough to make the schools safer now of course. They haven't done nearly enough and I also would like to to say it's not just the school issue. There are many mass shootings in this country that nothing to do with schools and New Orleans Las Vegas. Charleston and this does not schools or churches as we're clubs is where outdoor events. It is the it is not just a school issue and I think that needs to be addressed to and that's by. Army's school teachers or putting in an armed guard at the school doesn't. Doesn't change in the of that you know I mean used to be able to go into your church and pray with your church group and not worry about. Nineteen year old kid he's gotten a gun he didn't get it back full background check and staying with going in tonight clever going to a concert. And the nightclubs. They have armed. They have been on guard there and he was shot. Says that's not the answer that's that we need to really think about the evening and making stricter gun control. Background shacks. I you know we have a license to drive you should have a license to carry guns that's how I feel about it. It beach and big for your service and in the education field as well. Thank you so much so yes says she's gonna take her place he'd better sign it's our group right there and they're gonna head down. I'm their spots we're seeing a lot of folks like that were coming from all over from. Virginia obviously a close plate but from several states all over to make their way to the nation's capital for this he beat some more young folks in families who were coming right now. Two march for our lives as they have the sticker that they fight for our lives here. So educators that young people here aren't as well all coming at Union Station to make their way over now we want to talk about. All those other people you know what. We've got a whole team here with ABC news Becky was trying to tell me something she's being shot right now I'm gunnery what shortly that they offer phone here. You know yes he's making the point that are very important to highlight here that there is a large organization. Here. That is happening here and not only with the people who are saying hey we need to pass tougher gun control laws. But we also need to vote that we think people were stationed around the smarts and carry even outside you these are right here. Who are having to walk when they hear air. Deputy this time I hear. This is somebody hey Heidi diet can of the ABC news you thing registered to vote now. We've got the march for our lives logo are talking over the main acts. Like that you think obviously is important not only to say hey we. Think about dismissive remarks are alive like get out and vote of well. Have chorus. I mean the one way we have a voice really be heard is through voting and I mean I truly think that every voice and every vote. As important and if you want have legislation that supports your beliefs and that leaves them. You know the majority of us then gotten out and. I'm. I just. Preach. It. And are you saying register a vote to give you were gonna act effort and a gun control loggers thing. Get out and vote and can be represented the and it hors. I mean at the democracies and free voice is unique to the person and so every voice. As equals. Stacy Saint Louis University where that's I get to see both like there are trying to mobilize organized and motivate people to make sure their voices are heard obviously that they. Big political statement that lead me out of here when you have. Groups that you know hundreds of thousand people work every day here with. Pretty much the same ideal goal and acting tougher gun control laws would got folks who were just trying to make sure. People exercised. Either write it civic engagement going as well so we're still thinking this instrument poker and it walking incidents that put us here at ABC news. We've got to cover this march paralyzed it cannot vote reporting from Washington.

