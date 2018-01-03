Transcript for Teen being called a 'school shooter' after controversial Snapchat message

Why a person just as I thought it was funny. And because like its program. Sixteen year old mark is headed like most teenagers is active on social media. The post T sheared shows what appears to be an assault rifle with the text that says waiting for it to go out and start killing people. Still hasn't moved. Because it wasn't a threat it simply just saying guns don't kill people people kill people. It's the evil behind a gun it's not the gun itself. The school district contacted Spencer police officers came to markets this whole looking for weapons all Lee head. Was this pellet rifle. We modern announcing them four point imminence. And we just commitment and with all this the stuff going on and mentioned on the island the recent school shooting how important was. Kind of thing before you post that private stuff along. The social media side police did not arrest him and said he posed no threat but he says the public is now calling him a school shooter. Notes on Spencer and whole school. Look demands like and Psycho and the like the united dirty looks a word can. Everywhere I go. His mother says the school suspended him son but in his statement the superintendent says that's not true. It was vetted through local law enforcement and I'm not aware of any suspension. They have truck his name through the dirt and I just want people to realize that. You know B share mean it doesn't mean that you're going out to hurt people Billy would Kindle now looking Julie. Problems. He's. Also not going back to own Valley High School his mother says they'll probably have to leave town. Marcus was to eventually join the military if that happens he wouldn't hesitate to posted net. On social media. Derrick Thomas. RTV six goal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.