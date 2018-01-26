Transcript for Teen charged with aggravated assault for allegedly exposing pineapple to girl with allergies

Three teenagers and Pennsylvania are facing felony charges because of an alleged assault with fruit. Police say the students brought pineapple to there school knowing their classmate was severely allergic. There are accused of robbing the fruit on their hands and high fighting her one attorney says the teens should not be charged for what he calls a prank. The pineapple. Was not illegally brought in it's not us it's not a weapon. It's not blessings of fruit cup and can you intentionally. And knowingly and intentionally. Kill somebody with a fruit cup. I don't think adults could even make that this is and let alone fourteen. It's my understanding zero tolerance is so severe she can go into in reflected soft and not treated properly her quickly she could die. The student was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.