Teen charged with aggravated assault for allegedly exposing pineapple to girl with allergies

More
The 14-year-old victim was hospitalized after the cafeteria incident.
3:00 | 01/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen charged with aggravated assault for allegedly exposing pineapple to girl with allergies
Three teenagers and Pennsylvania are facing felony charges because of an alleged assault with fruit. Police say the students brought pineapple to there school knowing their classmate was severely allergic. There are accused of robbing the fruit on their hands and high fighting her one attorney says the teens should not be charged for what he calls a prank. The pineapple. Was not illegally brought in it's not us it's not a weapon. It's not blessings of fruit cup and can you intentionally. And knowingly and intentionally. Kill somebody with a fruit cup. I don't think adults could even make that this is and let alone fourteen. It's my understanding zero tolerance is so severe she can go into in reflected soft and not treated properly her quickly she could die. The student was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52639516,"title":"Teen charged with aggravated assault for allegedly exposing pineapple to girl with allergies ","duration":"3:00","description":"The 14-year-old victim was hospitalized after the cafeteria incident.","url":"/US/video/teen-charged-aggravated-assault-allegedly-exposing-pineapple-girl-52639516","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.