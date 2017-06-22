Transcript for Teen killed by bullet when LA County deputies fired at pit bull: Sheriff's office

A deputy shot and killed a teenager in California the intended target was an aggressive dog it started as a call. For the LA sheriff's department to break up a loud party early this morning with a sheriff's department says that. The deputy was bitten in the leg by hit ball that was tied up when more officers arrived that dog broke free and charged at them. That's when they open fire at least one bullet hit the seventeen. Year old dog's owner who was coming to stop the animal. They quickly provided medical treatment. Had fire respond. Treated the victim and transported him to a local hospital. Well sadly the teen did make it the bullet appears to have bounced off the pavement hitting the boy. In what detectives are calling a skip round.

