Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died

More
Bailey Holt, 15, died after a classmate allegedly opened fire at her school.
0:42 | 01/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died
A judge could decide today whether the teen suspect in this week's deadly high school shooting in Kentucky will be tried as an adult. The school is still considered a crime scene and remains closed today. Authorities have not revealed a motive for the attack we're now hearing from the parents though the fifteen year old victim's daily hope. Whatever that hit that go with this month I don't know. If he needed different no she would have been afraid to live. Yes I think talked to him about anything that he needed. Such is the kind of person. She lets. In fact are parents called Bailey a perfect Angel who knew she wanted to become a nurse and helped deliver babies several victims of the attack remain hospitalized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52601542,"title":"Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died","duration":"0:42","description":"Bailey Holt, 15, died after a classmate allegedly opened fire at her school.","url":"/US/video/teen-killed-kentucky-school-shooting-called-mother-died-52601542","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.