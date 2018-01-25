Transcript for Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died

A judge could decide today whether the teen suspect in this week's deadly high school shooting in Kentucky will be tried as an adult. The school is still considered a crime scene and remains closed today. Authorities have not revealed a motive for the attack we're now hearing from the parents though the fifteen year old victim's daily hope. Whatever that hit that go with this month I don't know. If he needed different no she would have been afraid to live. Yes I think talked to him about anything that he needed. Such is the kind of person. She lets. In fact are parents called Bailey a perfect Angel who knew she wanted to become a nurse and helped deliver babies several victims of the attack remain hospitalized.

