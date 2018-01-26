Transcript for Teen with terminal cancer to marry high school sweetheart

Dustin Snyder knows his days are now numbered. On and these so bored and he's getting weaker by the day he even has the pain pump connected to was part. What does blast which is to marry his high school sweetheart Sierra here. I could never even think about leaving aside the two are each other's soul mates dust and was told eighteen. He was a baseball in a football star Annie took. Sierra to two prong I'm just really numb I'm my name did. I'm not trying to think about it at eighteen Dustin was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer or. And after six months of chemotherapy. He was cancer for. Like three weeks ago he was. Was losing lots away when he was in a lot of pain. And we took into hospital and his stomach Guinness public areas. Infested with the cancer this time. So three days ago Dustin said he passed and Mary Sierra. Even during our interview she was helping him take breaks to sit down. His words are now harder to hear things around me. Three days until the wedding in the pair got to meet one of the women donating this Benin to them free of charge. They community even raising money for brains address and it's hot. The plus breakfast. It's hard for us not to wonder how much time is laughed but for them it doesn't matter because this one week a wedding planning together. Is part of their happier with the for the now that I'm a Coker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.