Teens march on Washington, D.C., to end gun violence

More
ABC News' David Wright talks with students at March for Our Lives rally about the movement's goals.
7:30 | 03/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teens march on Washington, D.C., to end gun violence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53987893,"title":"Teens march on Washington, D.C., to end gun violence","duration":"7:30","description":"ABC News' David Wright talks with students at March for Our Lives rally about the movement's goals.","url":"/US/video/teens-march-washington-dc-end-gun-violence-53987893","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.