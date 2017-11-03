Transcript for Ten years later, former FBI agent Robert Levinson still missing in Iran

I. I'm. Held here but really happy years. If I'm. 33 news service. The United States. There's something. I see my husband. I see a man who needs to be helped. To come home to his family everybody in my family it was. Great devastate the C in the way he was. Breaking news a historic day for the US and Iran slice captive Americans set free in a prisoner exchange. Just wasn't released them. We had. Being given assurances over the years that my dad would. Be a top priority. To get him home as well as much as everybody else. The trump administration remains on wavering and our commitment to locate mr. Levinson. And bring him home. The lettuce and family has suffered far too long and we will not rest until this case is resolved. We were in them. And I just want him if he sees this month it's distasteful. Oh that would have been.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.