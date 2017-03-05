Transcript for Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old has been fired, police say

A suburban Dallas Police Department has fired an officer and changed his story about a deadly shooting incident. Fifteen year old Jordan Edwards was killed Saturday night when officer Roy Oliver opened fire on a vehicle that was leaving a house party. Originally police said the vehicle was aggressively backing down a street toward officers. But now they say body cam video shows the car was actually driving away from police. Were simply leaving a party where they believe danger was. And so I can't I can't wrap my mind around why. Also decide to Susan too because. Or the police chief says the officer was fired for several violations of policy. But his termination can be appealed the Dallas county sheriff's department and the district attorney's office have opened a criminal investigation.

