Transcript for Thanksgiving holiday escape is well underway

From New York to Philadelphia and DC Chicago and Los Angeles travelers on the move. Hacked the airport Brighton police trying to beat the Thanksgiving rush. So that's like got up at 2 AM brace 7 AM flight but as you can see avoiding long lines not easy. Turns out airlines are expecting 3% more flyers. That's more than 28 million passengers compared to last year. It is high and dry the an awful traffic or a player behavior really expensive plane tickets so. Does play chose the lesser of. She is called that's right driving this holiday weekend could really tester patients with a record. 45 and a half million drivers expected to hit the road the most since 2005. So if you're thinking taking the train is the way to go Amtrak says the earlier train the better. Dearborn this Sunday could get really ugly last year it was their single busiest travel day of the year. Bottom line what ever your mode of transportation you have plenty of company stressful. Yes so some airports are now open offering a new and a doable option to get you through this met us. You might feel defines our puppies throughout the terminals and patted and help your travels along. Well unfortunately airport officials say you're gonna find as long lines where ever you go this holiday weekend that their best advice. It's airport early where we are they're suggesting two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international. With that her ABC news Newark International Airport.

