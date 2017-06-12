Transcript for Time magazine's person of the year: 'Silence breakers' of #MeToo movement

So "Time" magazine unveiled their pick foreperson of the year. They chose the silence breakers who exposed sexual harass pt and launched the me too movement. Some people are saying is that the right choice? Some people thought it was going to be them but it wasn't going to be them. It turned out to be the silence breakers. She's not talking about me. I think it's pretty amazing. I like there's an elbow in there which you see on the side. I didn't know if it was meant to represent the general woman. The image you see of the elbow in the front is a hospital worker who shared her story and said she didn't feel she could come forward without threatening her livelihood. Even that was deliberate. It's still there. It's still there. We said it before. Is this a water shed moment. I think it's a moment of reckoning and a really important moept. What's shocking to me the me too hashtag campaign was started in 2006. Really? 2006. She founded it because she experienced sexual assault herself. She wanted to do something to help women and girls that survived sexual violence. That was 11 years ago. Why did it take so long for this moment? It's like the climax of the moment and it's going to continue. Do you think it started with Anita hill? Modern day I think Gretchen Carlson. Gretchen Carlson is not included in this and that surprised me. She was first person to start this at least in media. I think Roman Farrah deserves a pea body award. He kept at it. He used his own personal money for interview. He'll get a pea body for that. A jurnl is tick award. He made these women feel safe. That's my only issue. I guess you can't include anyone. No. He brought down Roger Ailes. That's a big even chi la da. If this was started 11 years ago -- The hashtag. Do you know anything about the the young lady started her. Her name is terana Burke. She's an African American woman. She experienced sexual assault. She said she wanted to do something to help women and girls, but particularly women and girls of color because of the silence in the community about that. I'm glad to know that there's -- we heard that someone else started this hashtag. It's good to sort of follow it and see where it went. Yeah. Give credit where credit the due. Yeah, some credit. 11 years ago. I have a question. The movement sort of started with trump being elect and the women's March. I wasn't present at the women's March. My father's -- he saw it. He said it was seas and seas and seas of women. He was like this cannot be ignored. No matter how you feel about it. I didn't participate in the women's March. It ends with this time magazine being person of year. Do you think this would have happened if trump wasn't president? I think it will. The issue of the women coming out had more to do with they couldn't hold on to it anymore. This movement forward would have happened. This silence has gone on for years and years and years. Part of the reason that it is no longer silent is because it is not -- it's not easy to do this to women or men anymore. It's not easy to just do it anymore. People will tell on you like that. They're like right there. There he is. There she is. There they are. Yeah. I think it would have happened no matter what. If Hillary would have won women would have felt empowered that we have a woman in the white house. This is a reaction to trump. It's a different motivation. As she says, it would have happened. Considering Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly were the first major powerful wealthy people to go down. That's where I saw the dam break. That was going to happen regardless. That happened before the election. It happened in July. That's true. It's an interesting time to be a woman especially a woman in media. I thought it was going to be -- we predicted this on the show we thought it would be the the people of the year. I think it's great on time magazine's part. Any many that's screwing around at work anymore you better start running.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.