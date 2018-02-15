Transcript for Timeline of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting

This is an ABC news. Now report. David knew. Good afternoon to become do you live from Parkland Florida at this hour where we are expecting to hear from the sheriff here in Broward County as a new and darker portrait. Begins to emerge in this case that took so many lives in last 24 hours we of course know that the suspect in this case nineteen year old Nicholas Cruz. Was in court today and we've learned quite a bit from not only his court appearance but from the affidavit about his past about what might have motivated him to commit such acts. And as you can see in front of the microphones they are now beginning to gather with a sheriff is expected. Offer more about it hotline let's join the war orchards briefing tonight. I'm it is thought up by giving you a timeline. Talk about the events that happened yesterday. I'm never gonna introduce Peter forced selling this act of ATF and he's gonna talk about the origin of the rifle. And then all lastly you'll hear from a special agent in charge of the FBI rob last he's done it it's bound the little bit more on the tip. Then I'll come back to the podium all adds some questions. So I wanted to start up by telling you maneuver or. Dropped off. The suspect. When he nineteen yesterday. Through 19 PM stolen goods Doumit doubled high school. The suspect entered the the suspect exited the stairwell. Pulled the rifle out of the case. At twenty at 221 hours 33 saw seconds the suspect readied his rifle. And began shooting into rooms wolf fifty. 12161214. He went back to 1260. Back. To 1215 and that to 1213. The suspect that the suspect that took the west there will to the second floor. And shot one victim. In room 1230 floor 1234. On the second floor. The suspect then took the stairwell. To the third floor. He dropped his rifle and backpack. Ran down the stairs. He exited building twelve and ran towards the tennis courts. And it took the southbound turn on foot. The suspect cross fields. And ran west. Along with the others who were laying. And try to mix it with the group that we're running the way. Feared for their lives. The suspect arrived at the wall bookstore. The border Dracut subway. And then left the Wal-Mart on foot. The suspect went to McDonald's. Sat down for a short period of time this was at 301 PM. And he left on foot. At 3:41. PM forty minutes after reporter for the McDonald's. The suspect was detained at 4700. Wyndham lake striving cold springs. By an officer from the Coconut Creek police department. He was taken into custody. Without incident. Today. We've interviewed between the FBI. The Broward Sheriff's Office and a significant amount of investigators from any other agencies. They're the only a lot of local law enforcement. So over 2000 people were interviewed and we continue this is a fluid investigation. We have so muddy. That's coming in some true someone's unsubstantiated. Some rumor rumors it's going to take a lot of time to sift through. What true what's accurate and what's not.

