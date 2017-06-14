A timeline of the shooting at a Virginia baseball field

Five people were injured, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.
1:32 | 06/14/17

Transcript for A timeline of the shooting at a Virginia baseball field
From. From from. From. And. Nobody not sound like gun and then boom rapid. Succession after that. There were people in the field one staffer was shocked. Field and he ran with them wounds to the dugout a lot of us. Dove into the dugout. Tried to get as many as we could that at that point there was firing behind us from the security detail capitol police. And I started yelling back are you friendly. Your friend making sure that that was our guys along to tell him now. It was at least ten it seems a lot longer I could tell you that it was at least ten minutes. When. I'm. I. 00. And the assailant. Has now died. From his injuries from. But.

