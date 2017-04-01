Transcript for Train Crash Passenger Describes 'Substantial Jolt'

I think a strain every day. They didn't seem like can we were going unusually fast although I heard after this incident that some people did say that we were we were traveling a little bit too quickly. I don't think there's anything out of the norm because nobody seems concerned everybody a lot of development cancel standing up walking toward the doors getting right to disembark. Northern until that impacts. And help people were standing went flying safely house those seated and I just got thrown against it from me next in line. In the second car it was a substantial result I mean if you're standing you weren't after. It wasn't until they got onto the platform did you see that first car got the you know most of the damage. Had completely derailed it was lifted up into the air there was shattered glass by the front of the car the front of the car ahead apparently. Gone through a buffer and it looks like it had hit the wall I don't through the wall made it. On at and when it went to the war that do you relevant had been lifted up a couple of feet into the air so if you're sitting in the first car. You to actively back into the second cartoon to disembarked. Or you that's what the medical personnel to assist about dozens and leaving the happy to train everyday I always felt very safe riding on our I think the same channel same line. I didn't read every week for a couple years now. I have always felt safe and I do rightists on people who are concerned discusses his Hoboken. About writing in the first car in the eighties and I guess might happen. You know apparently exceed ten minute ride in the first coronary. So despite chancellor decided you know the first car that quiet car today not justified. I want to sleep that's I would have been. By chance I was in the second car today minimal hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.