Train slams into semi-truck, spilling candy everywhere

Despite "clearly posted" signs warning tractor-trailers not to cross the tracks, the truck "bottomed out" and got stuck on the Georgia crossing. No one was injured.
0:24 | 08/10/17

Comments
Train slams into semi-truck, spilling candy everywhere
