Now Playing: Police chief pleads with author to end treasure hunt

Now Playing: FBI investigates Michigan airport stabbing as terror attack

Now Playing: Concerns grow over low-tech terror attacks

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy to bring rain, wind to multiple states

Now Playing: Measuring the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy in Louisiana

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

Now Playing: Giant shelf cloud moves across New Jersey sky

Now Playing: Teen who hasn't walked in years walks across graduation stage

Now Playing: A pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire during takeoff of a training flight

Now Playing: Heat wave brings extreme temperatures to the Southwest

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy brings heavy rain, possible flash floods to the Southeast

Now Playing: Police officer on duty at a Michigan airport is stabbed repeatedly in the neck

Now Playing: Police officer is found not guilty after a deadly shooting in Milwaukee last summer

Now Playing: Several states along the Gulf Coast declare state of emergency

Now Playing: The heat wave in the western part of the US is shattering records

Now Playing: A look at the best summer deals for flights and rental cars

Now Playing: Funeral for a Muslim teen killed in Virginia; investigators are calling it a case of road rage

Now Playing: One little girl has reason to smile as she graduates from kindergarten